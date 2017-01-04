Taipei, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 14:25 (GMT+8)
IC testing device provider CHPT posts record 2016 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) saw its 2016 revenues climb to a record high of NT$2.595 billion (US$80.1 million), which represented a 50.4% increase from the NT$1.725 billion reported for 2015.

Market watchers expect CHPT to also enjoy record profits in 2016 with net EPS exceeding NT$20.

CHPT posted consolidated revenues of NT$204 million for December 2016, up 29.7% from a year ago. Revenues came to NT$676 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, down 11.7% on quarter but hitting the second highest quarterly levels in the company's history.

CHPT saw its net profits climb to a record high of NT$203 million in the third quarter of 2016, during which revenues came to NT$766 million - also a historic high.

CHPT president Scott Huang was quoted in previous reports saying the company has rolled out testing solutions for 10nm chips and expects its offerings for 10nm chips to start generating revenues in 2017. CHPT's testing solutions are already involved in mass production for 16/14nm chips, Huang added.

CHPT specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as load boards for final testing and probe cards for wafer probing. The company's IC testing solutions are being used for the manufacture of handset applications processors, graphics processors, CPUs and network processors.

