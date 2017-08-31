Probe card demand for memory chips, high-end APs remains strong

Semiconductor probe card demand for the manufacture of memory chips and high-end application processors (APs) has been strong, whereas that for the production of LCD driver ICs and low-end logic chips is relatively slow, according to industry sources.

Major probe card suppliers including FormFactor and Micronics Japan (MJC) has enjoyed strong demand from their memory clients including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics in 2017, said the sources. The probe card suppliers have also seen their production capacity being booked by DRAM chipmakers for the first half of 2018, the sources indicated.

In addition, eyeing strong demand for DRAM memory, Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) is looking to tap into the DRAM probe card field, the sources identified.

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT), which specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing, has landed a ramp-up of orders for advanced-node mobile chips mainly APs for high-end smartphones. The company was quoted in previous reports saying robust demand for mobile APs drove its revenue growth in the second quarter of 2017.

CHPT saw its second-quarter revenues hit a record high of NT$839 million. Of the company's revenues generated from orders for APs, 10nm products accounted for 88%. CHPT added it is gearing up for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions ready for mass production in 2018.

CHPT has also developed a new probe card line for MEMS, and will start fulfilling new orders of MEMS probe cards in the second half of 2017.

