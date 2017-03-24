Oppo actively tapping overseas markets

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo, after becoming one of the top two vendors in the domestic market, has been actively tapping overseas markets, especially in North Africa and the Middle East, according to industry sources.

Oppo has been pushing sales of its smartphones to a total of 27 markets, including New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan. The company also has set up a distribution hub in Egypt to expand sales in the Middle East and North Africa.

Oppo took the number one spot in China's smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2016 with a 18.1% share, leveraging the nearly 200,000 retail outlets it built up in the tier-2 to tier-5 cities in China, indicated the sources.

The vendor will try to duplicate its success in China by establishing retail channels in overseas markets, said the sources.

In Taiwan, Oppo has increased the number of its retail shops in the local market to 25 recently compared to nine in May 2016, the sources indicated. Oppo managed to capture the fifth place in Taiwian's smartphone market in February 2017, trailing after Samsung, Apple, Asustek and HTC.