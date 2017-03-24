Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:18 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
16°C
Oppo actively tapping overseas markets
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo, after becoming one of the top two vendors in the domestic market, has been actively tapping overseas markets, especially in North Africa and the Middle East, according to industry sources.

Oppo has been pushing sales of its smartphones to a total of 27 markets, including New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan. The company also has set up a distribution hub in Egypt to expand sales in the Middle East and North Africa.

Oppo took the number one spot in China's smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2016 with a 18.1% share, leveraging the nearly 200,000 retail outlets it built up in the tier-2 to tier-5 cities in China, indicated the sources.

The vendor will try to duplicate its success in China by establishing retail channels in overseas markets, said the sources.

In Taiwan, Oppo has increased the number of its retail shops in the local market to 25 recently compared to nine in May 2016, the sources indicated. Oppo managed to capture the fifth place in Taiwian's smartphone market in February 2017, trailing after Samsung, Apple, Asustek and HTC.

Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link