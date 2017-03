Genesis Photonics suffers net loss per share of NT$6.84 for 2016

MOPS, March 5; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Genesis Photonics has released its financial report for 2016, posting consolidated revenues of NT$1.297 billion (US40.9 million), gross margin of negative 89.32%, net operating loss of NT$1.152 billion, net loss of NT$2.172 billion and net loss per share of NT$6.84.

Genesis Photonics has decided not to distribute any dividend for 2016 and booked an asset impairment of NT$578 million according to IAS (International Accounting Standard) 36.