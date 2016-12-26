Taipei, Monday, December 26, 2016 18:40 (GMT+8)
Genesis Photonics boosting FC CSP application to avoid continued net losses
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

Genesis Photonics has been making efforts to promote FC CSP (flip chip chip scale packaging) for automotive headlights in a bid to bounce back from eight consecutive quarters of net losses, according to the company.

Genesis has supplied FC CSP automotive headlight modules to Taiwan-based automotive lamp makers for after-market sale and begun small-volume shipments to a US-based truck headlight maker. In addition, Genesis expects to begin shipments to China-based automotive lamp makers for after-market sale in the first half of 2017 and to OEMs in the second.

FC CSP can also be used in smartphone flashes, and after Apple adopted dual-flash in 2016, China-based smartphone vendors have decided to follow suit. Genesis has developed FC CSP flash modules for these vendors and expects shipments to begin the first quarter of 2017.

Genesis has completely upgraded MOCVD equipment from 2-inch LED wafers to 4-inch in an attempt to lower production costs. In order to reduce total operating costs, Genesis plans to sell a factory in Kunshan, eastern China, due to very low capacity utilization.

