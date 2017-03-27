Everlight Electronics nets NT$4.13 per share for 2016

MOPS, March 26; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has released its financial report for 2016, posting consolidated revenues of NT$29.347 billion (US$926 million), gross margin NT$24.47%, net operating profit NT$2.136 billion, net profit NT$1.840 billion and net EPS NT$4.13, and decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3.00 for the year.

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker and LED packaging service provider Opto Tech has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.488 billion, gross margin 29.05%, net operating profit NT$681.7 million, net profit NT$854.7 million and net EPS NT$1.57 for 2016 and will distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.20. In addition, Opto Tech has decided to downsize paid-in capital by 20% from NT$5.457 billion currently to NT$4.366 billion.