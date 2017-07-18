China market: Replacement demand rising for aftermaket LED automotive headlights

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Demand for automotive headlights with pluggable LED lighting sources has taken off in China's car maintenance sector, and Lumileds, Cree and Taiwan-based LED makers have cooperated with China-based makers to provide LED devices for them to make such lighting sources, according to industry sources.

Pluggable LED lighting sources for automotive headlights are available for aftermarket retail sale, the sources said.

Taiwan-based Edison Opto, Genesis Photonics and Lextar Electronics have supplied LED devices for China-based aftermarket automotive lighting makers, the sources noted.

Aftermarket maintenance services have been expanding in China, which has witnessed booming sales of new cars for several years and sales growth is expected to slow down over the next few years, the sources said. But aftermarket maintenance is in increasing demand.