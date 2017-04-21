Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Delta Electronics-developed EV charging solutions adopted at Taipei 101
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Pan German Motors, a Taiwan sales agent for Germany-based automaker BMW, has installed a 50KW DC quick EV (electric vehicle) charger and five compact AC EV charging units, both developed by power supply maker provider Delta Electronics, at a parking garage in Taipei 101, according to Delta.

The 50KW DC quick EV charger can fill 80% of the capacity of a BMW i3 EV with a 33kWh battery in 40 minutes and is equipped with an RFID card reader for user authentication, a 12-inch TFT-LCD display screen, network connectivity, IP55 water- and dust-proofing and IK10 chassis. A compact AC EV charging unit has power output of up to 7KW and is equipped with an RFID card reader, network connectivity and IP55 and IK08 chassis.

In addition to BMW EVs, the 50KW DC quick EV charger can support EVs complying with SAE CCS-1 and SAE J1772 AC fast charging standards.

Pan German Motors in January 2017 donated 40 compact AC EV charging units to the Taipei City Government. The units were installed at 20 government-run public parking lots and came into operation in March.

