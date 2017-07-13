Taiwan market: EZ10 driverless electric bus begins trial run

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

EZ10, the first autonomous-driving electric shuttle bus introduced to the Taiwan market, has begun a trial run at the campus of National Taiwan University in Taipei, according to 7StarLake, a Taiwan-based partner of France-based EasyMile, EZ10's marketing agent.

Produced by France-based Ligier, EZ10 measures 4m (length) by 2m (width) by 2.75m (height) and is powered by lithium LiFePO4 battery, 7StarLake said. Designed for short-distance running to bridge the last mile of trips, EZ10 has six seats and can hold six more standing passengers. The battery enables EZ10 to run for 10 hours at an average speed of 20-25km/hour.

Featuring Level 4 autonomous driving, EZ10 is equipped with eight LiDAR sensors, two cameras as well as inertia navigation devices and GPS for sensor fusion. The Level 4 autonomous driving is based on AI (artificial intelligence) analysis and computing of surrounding parameters detected by sensors.

Two 4-line (number of laser beams) LiDAR sensors on the top of EZ10 are used to detect objects 200 meters ahead; a 16-line 3D LiDAR sensor at the front of EZ10 and one at the back are used to detect distance from preceding cars to avoid collision; four 2D LiDAR sensors matched with two cameras on two sides of EZ10 are used to detect surrounding blind spots.

In the trial run, EZ10 will automatically stop running if there are obstacles in front. Obstacles in front are removed manually for the time being, and an AI system will be used to enable EZ10 to circumvent obstacles in the future. EZ10 automatically stops based on built-in route maps at present, but will be able to stop on demand by passengers via an app in the future.

EZ10 is under cloud computing-based monitoring of its components and running conditions for preventive maintenance. Passengers' riding behavior is being collected as reference for operating EZ10 elsewhere.

EZ10, a Level 4 autonomous-driving electric shuttle bus.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017