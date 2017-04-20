Delta Electronics creates green building in Netherlands

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has announced that it has completed renovation and upgrading of a 30-year-old office building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, its headquarters for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, into a green building capable of saving energy by up to 45%.

This is the 24th green building Delta has created around the world. The green building is certified as a BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) sustainable facility.

Delta integrates the following into the green building: Building Management & Control System, a smart building automation platform based on technology developed by its Austria-based subsidiary Loy Tec electronics; Delta Energy Online, an in-house-developed enterprise-grade energy management system; a 58.24KWp rooftop PV system supported by self-produced PV inverters, a 48kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and self-produced 100KW power conversion system for bi-directional energy conversion between the PV system and BESS and between the PV system and the local power grid; LED lighting solution; a 150KW DC (direct current) electric vehicle charger allowing charging of up to four electric vehicles simultaneously and eight AC electric vehicle chargers.

The green building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands

Photo: Company