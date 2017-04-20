Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
Delta Electronics creates green building in Netherlands
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has announced that it has completed renovation and upgrading of a 30-year-old office building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, its headquarters for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, into a green building capable of saving energy by up to 45%.

This is the 24th green building Delta has created around the world. The green building is certified as a BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) sustainable facility.

Delta integrates the following into the green building: Building Management & Control System, a smart building automation platform based on technology developed by its Austria-based subsidiary Loy Tec electronics; Delta Energy Online, an in-house-developed enterprise-grade energy management system; a 58.24KWp rooftop PV system supported by self-produced PV inverters, a 48kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and self-produced 100KW power conversion system for bi-directional energy conversion between the PV system and BESS and between the PV system and the local power grid; LED lighting solution; a 150KW DC (direct current) electric vehicle charger allowing charging of up to four electric vehicles simultaneously and eight AC electric vehicle chargers.

The green building

The green building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands
Photo: Company

