Delta Electronics adjusts operational organization

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has announced adjustments to its operational organization, replacing its existing energy management and smart green life business categories with two newly created ones - automation and infrastructure. The existing power electronics business category (covering power supplies and components) will remain unchanged.

The adjustments, to be effective on May 2, are in line with Delta Electronics' business strategies of developing own-brand business and providing solutions and services based on clients' needs, company chairman Yancey Hai said.

While the original business categorization was based on vertical division of product lines, the adjustments categorize business based on application of products and market demand and combine different product lines with the same application to facilitate supply of complete solutions.

Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.465 billion (US$607 million) for March, growing 15.22% on month and 2.36% on year, and those of NT$48.925 billion for January-March slipped 14.19% on quarter but rose 2.77% on year.

Delta Electronics: New operational organization Business category Business group Power electronics Electric vehicle solutions Embedded power solutions Merchant power solutions Component Fans & thermal management Automation Industrial automation Building automation Infrastructure ICT infrastructure solutions Energy infrastructure solutions

Delta: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 16,026 11% 29% 30,460 3% Jan-17 14,434 (25.9%) (15.8%) 14,434 (15.8%) Dec-16 19,489 0.9% 5.5% 214,356 5.4% Nov-16 19,321 6.1% 5.9% 194,867 5.3% Oct-16 18,205 (7.2%) (3.6%) 175,546 5.3% Sep-16 19,614 4.7% (0.3%) 157,341 6.4%

