Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:09 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
22°C
Delta Electronics adjusts operational organization
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has announced adjustments to its operational organization, replacing its existing energy management and smart green life business categories with two newly created ones - automation and infrastructure. The existing power electronics business category (covering power supplies and components) will remain unchanged.

The adjustments, to be effective on May 2, are in line with Delta Electronics' business strategies of developing own-brand business and providing solutions and services based on clients' needs, company chairman Yancey Hai said.

While the original business categorization was based on vertical division of product lines, the adjustments categorize business based on application of products and market demand and combine different product lines with the same application to facilitate supply of complete solutions.

Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.465 billion (US$607 million) for March, growing 15.22% on month and 2.36% on year, and those of NT$48.925 billion for January-March slipped 14.19% on quarter but rose 2.77% on year.

Delta Electronics: New operational organization

Business category

Business group

Power electronics

Electric vehicle solutions

Embedded power solutions

Merchant power solutions

Component

Fans & thermal management

Automation

Industrial automation

Building automation

Infrastructure

ICT infrastructure solutions

Energy infrastructure solutions

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Delta: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

16,026

11%

29%

30,460

3%

Jan-17

14,434

(25.9%)

(15.8%)

14,434

(15.8%)

Dec-16

19,489

0.9%

5.5%

214,356

5.4%

Nov-16

19,321

6.1%

5.9%

194,867

5.3%

Oct-16

18,205

(7.2%)

(3.6%)

175,546

5.3%

Sep-16

19,614

4.7%

(0.3%)

157,341

6.4%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link