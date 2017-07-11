Askey to develop smart system for Taipei transportation hub

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Taipei has chosen Askey Computer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asustek Computer, to develop a smart integrated system for use in a transportation hub around city's Taipei Main Station.

Taipei Main Station serves the high-speed rail system, railway lines, MRT lines and Taoyuan airport MRT, with about 520,000 passengers using it daily. The smart integrated system will cover a nearby bus terminal, two basement parking facilities and four underground shopping zones.

The smart system will consist of interactive kiosks for guiding pedestrians, an indoor positioning navigation app based on mobile devices, interactive electronic displays showing tourism and transportation information and advertisements, a smart parking solution, and a fire safety monitoring and warning system.

Establishment of the smart system in the first phase will be completed in mid-August before the opening of 2017 Universiade (August 19-30). The second and third phases will be completed in mid-September and mid-November 2017.

Askey is constructing a smart system for Taipei's transportation hub.

Photo: Digitimes file photo