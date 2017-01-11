Taipei, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 17:49 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: PGM adopts EV power chargers
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Pan German Motors (PGM), the Taiwan sales agent for BMW, has adopted AC wall-mounted EV (electric vehicle) power chargers developed by power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics, and will install 40 of the power chargers in 20 public parking garages in Taipei City by the end of March 2017, according to Delta.

The AC wall-mounted EV power chargers feature connectivity, IP55 dust- and water-proofing, a built-in RFID card reader, 7KW power output and IK8 vandal-proof casing, Delta said. In addition, Delta's site management system can provide remote support and energy management.

Delta has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.489 billion (US$609 million) for December, rising 0.87% on month and 5.52% on year, NT$57.014 billion for the fourth quarter, falling 0.09% on quarter but growing 2.53% on year, and NT$214.356 billion for 2016, increasing 5.36% on year.

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
