Delta Electronics plans to acquire 35-55% stake in Vivotek
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics on August 8 announced plans to acquire a stake of between 35-55% in Vivotek, a developer of security surveillance solutions including network cameras, video servers and image processing software, at NT$98 (US$3.23) per share, a premium of 17.41% based on Vivotek's 60-day average stock price of NT$83.47 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). The purchases will take place during August 9-September 26.

The acquisition will enhance Delta's' capabilities and international competitiveness in building automation products, the company said. Security surveillance is part of building automation which, despite little revenue contribution at present, has large global market potential and will help Delta step into developing smart city solutions on a long-term basis, the company noted.

Through the acquisition, Delta will cooperate with Vivotek to develop and promote innovative solutions via Delta's existing marketing network around the world, the company said. In addition, since Vivotek outsources most production currently, Delta can use its highly automated manufacturing equipment to help Vivotek streamline production.

Specifically for tapping North America and Europe for building automation, Delta, in 2016, acquired Delta Controls, a Canada-based developer of HVAC, lighting control, access control and fire-detection products, and Austria-based building management and control solution developers Loy Tec Electronics and Innocontrol Electronics.

