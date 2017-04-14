Taipei, Saturday, April 15, 2017 01:54 (GMT+8)
Delta Electronics showcases smart LED lighting solutions at TiLS 2017
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Delta Electronics is showcasing smart LED lighting solutions at the Taiwan International Lighting Show (TiLS) 2017 taking place in Taipei during April 12-15, according to the company.

Delta has so far installed over 300,000 LED streetlights in Taiwan and has also been awarded in India and the UK for its lighting systems.

Delta has been aggressively integrating resources to provide clients complete lighting solutions covering component, products, systems and services. Seeing smart city and smart lighting becoming new trends, Delta has developed lighting devices and controller systems with cloud management software to allow users to remotely control and monitor their lighting products.

Delta showcasing new lighting solutions at TiLS 2017

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2017

