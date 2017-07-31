Taipei, Monday, July 31, 2017 18:03 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Delta Electronics nets NT$3.14 per share for 1H17
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported net EPS of NT$3.14 for January-June.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$53.473 billion (US$1.76 billion), gross margin 27.47%, net operating profit NT$4.560 billion, net profit NT$4.233 billion and net EPS of NT$1.63 for the second quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$102.398 billion, gross margin 27.34%, net operating profit NT$8.528 billion, net profit of NT$8.152 billion for January-June.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 51.7% of second-quarter consolidated revenues, devices used in infrastructure for 31.3%, and devices used in industrial automation for 15.5%.

Due to strong demand in the China market, second-quarter revenues for devices used in industrial automation, mainly servo-motors, motor drivers and PLCs (programmable logic controllers), increased 30% on quarter and 20% on year.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link