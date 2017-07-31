Delta Electronics nets NT$3.14 per share for 1H17

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported net EPS of NT$3.14 for January-June.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$53.473 billion (US$1.76 billion), gross margin 27.47%, net operating profit NT$4.560 billion, net profit NT$4.233 billion and net EPS of NT$1.63 for the second quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$102.398 billion, gross margin 27.34%, net operating profit NT$8.528 billion, net profit of NT$8.152 billion for January-June.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 51.7% of second-quarter consolidated revenues, devices used in infrastructure for 31.3%, and devices used in industrial automation for 15.5%.

Due to strong demand in the China market, second-quarter revenues for devices used in industrial automation, mainly servo-motors, motor drivers and PLCs (programmable logic controllers), increased 30% on quarter and 20% on year.