Delta Electronics to offer flexible multi-tasking smart production line

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics is showcasing a high-flexibility multi-tasking smart production line at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition taking place on September 6-9 and plans to offer it for use by electronics makers in mid-2018, according to the company.

Based on smart manufacturing and mixed-model production concepts, the production line consists of three robotic workstations connected with MES (manufacturing execution system), a production management and visualization platform, and peripheral equipment.

Delta Electronics has been actively developing industrial automation products and solutions and has applied such products integrated with IoT (Internet of Things), big data analytics and cloud computing technology to production at its own factories, company CEO Cheng Ping said.

By integrating automation equipment with software, Delta Electronics has developed smart machines, smart production and smart logistics to enable quick changeover of production lines and flexible production, Cheng noted, adding based on the achievement, Delta Electronics has plans to build smart production lines for clients, Cheng indicated.

Delta Electronics can provide complete smart manufacturing solutions covering workstations consisting of smart robotic arms, sensors, connectivity of machines, on-site equipment for data transmission, MES, visualization, data analytics management, quality diagnosis and energy monitoring and analysis, said Andy Liu, general manager of the company's Industrial Automation Business Group.

Its in-house-developed smart manufacturing solutions has helped the company reduce the number of workers by 57% for production of PLCs (programmable logic controllers), 25% for networking/communication devices, 60% for power supplies and 90% for passive components, Liu said.

Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.921 billion (US$660 million) for August, a company record with growths of 4.01% sequentially and 6.32% on year, and those of NT$141.471 billion for January-August rose 2.72% on year.