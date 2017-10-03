Taipei, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 14:50 (GMT+8)
Delta Electronics shows energy-saving solutions at EcoMobility World Festival 2017
Ninelu Tu, Kaohsiung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Power supply and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics is exhibiting energy-saving solutions at EcoMobility World Festival 2017 in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan from October 1-31, a live demonstration of how cities can create forward-thinking urban transportation culture.

The exhibited energy-saving solutions are mainly green buildings, electric vehicle charging piles, smart buildings, LED lighting and urban power grids.

Urban power grids consist of three elements: renewable energy, energy storage systems and micro power grids, Delta said, adding it has set up PV power stations in Japan, the US and Denmark and introduced 10KW home-use energy storage systems made of lithium batteries. For micro power grids, it offers smart management systems which can arrange supply for peak and off-peak demand to reduce load of power grids and total power consumption.

It is easier to reduce consumption than to increase generation of renewable energy, Delta Electronics chairman Yancey Hai indicated. Saving energy does not mean people have to stop using electricty, but rather they have to use it more efficiently, such as reducing wastes by using variable-frequency air conditioning systems and LED lighting, Hai noted.

Green building design can save about 30% of power consumed by buildings, which currently account for 30-40% of total energy consumption, Hai said.

Delta Electronics has refitted its offices to meet green building requirements and annual power consumption has decreased from 3.0 million kWh originally to 1.8 million kWh, Hai noted. Buildings can also adopt heat-insulating materials to reduce power consumption, Hai indicated.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
