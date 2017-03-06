Taipei, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 00:32 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Delta Electronics provides nearly 13,000 LED street lamps for Taoyuan City
Press release, March 5; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has won an open bid to provide 12,956 LED street lamps, including 6,478 smart-controlled ones, for Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan, according to the company.

The Bureau of Energy under the Ministry of Economic Affairs has offered subsidies to help local governments procure LED street lamps to replace mercury-vapor ones through open-bids, and Delta Electronics has won procurement from six local governments including Taoyaun City, the company said.

LED street lamps consume over 70% less power than mercury-vapor models and thus Taoyuan City Government can save nearly NT$18 million (US$587,300) a year, Delta noted.

The 6,478 smart-controlled LED street lamps utilize Delta's in-house-developed cloud-based central control system based on wireless sensors and 3G mobile communication networks, which enables the Taoyuan City Government to remotely monitor the brightness and power consumption of LED street lamps at anytime, schedule repairs, and pre-set brightness based on environmental conditions and demand.

Delta stepped into LED lighting in 2006 and has cumulatively provided more than 470,000 LED street lamps globally, 300,000 of which in Taiwan, the company indicated.

Delta Electronics, LED street lamps

LED street lamps in Taoyuan City provided by Delta Electronics
Photo: Company

Realtime news

  • Yageo February revenues grow 10%

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 2h 20min ago

  • Testing company Sigurd February revenues surge 19%

    Bits + chips | 2h 23min ago

  • Getac Technology February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • Darfon Electronics February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • SPIL experiences drop in February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 43min ago

  • BenQ Materials February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 45min ago

  • Lextar Electronics buys back 3.56% stake

    Before Going to Press | 2h 49min ago

  • Silitech Technology sees decreased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 50min ago

  • Edison Opto suffers net loss per share of NT$0.71 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 2h 51min ago

  • Advantech enjoys over 9% on-year growth in February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Sinbon enjoys small on-year revenue growth in February

    Before Going to Press | 2h 53min ago

  • Getac expects revenues to grow strongly in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • Motech Industries to not deal out dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • General Interface Solution to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.00

    Before Going to Press | 2h 56min ago

  • Merry Electronics February revenues surges on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • Yageo announces February revenues; expected to achieve good performance in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • HTC February revenues flat on month

    Before Going to Press | 2h 58min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Abon Touch
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link