Delta Electronics provides nearly 13,000 LED street lamps for Taoyuan City

Press release, March 5; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has won an open bid to provide 12,956 LED street lamps, including 6,478 smart-controlled ones, for Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan, according to the company.

The Bureau of Energy under the Ministry of Economic Affairs has offered subsidies to help local governments procure LED street lamps to replace mercury-vapor ones through open-bids, and Delta Electronics has won procurement from six local governments including Taoyaun City, the company said.

LED street lamps consume over 70% less power than mercury-vapor models and thus Taoyuan City Government can save nearly NT$18 million (US$587,300) a year, Delta noted.

The 6,478 smart-controlled LED street lamps utilize Delta's in-house-developed cloud-based central control system based on wireless sensors and 3G mobile communication networks, which enables the Taoyuan City Government to remotely monitor the brightness and power consumption of LED street lamps at anytime, schedule repairs, and pre-set brightness based on environmental conditions and demand.

Delta stepped into LED lighting in 2006 and has cumulatively provided more than 470,000 LED street lamps globally, 300,000 of which in Taiwan, the company indicated.

