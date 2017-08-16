Electric car vendor Thunder Power to build plants in Taiwan

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Hong Kong-based Thunder Power Holding has announced a new electric car in Taiwan and has also recently signed a letter of intent with a local government to establish plants for battery packaging, component assembly and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Thunder Power, originally a manufacturer of electric machines and motors, entered the electric car market in 2015.

Currently, Thunder Power has over 350 patents covering technologies for car components including chassis and battery management systems. The company is also hoping the technologies can help differentiate its electric cars from competitors', said company founder and chairman Shen Wei.

Thunder Power is headquartered in Hong Kong with a R&D center in Italy. The company has manufacturing plants in Ganzhou, China and is now seeking to build plants in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, and in Catalonia, Spain.

The company will also accept pre-orders in Taiwan for its new electric car with the limited edition model priced at around NT$6 million (US$202,200) and will start delivering the car in the first quarter 2019.

Shen Wei, founder and chairman of Thunder Power

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, August 2017