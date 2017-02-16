Delta Electronics announces deal with Thailand associate

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Taiwan-based Delta Electronics Inc (DEI) has announced the board of directors of its subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV (DEN) has agreed to a deal in which it will obtain stakes in four overseas subsidiaries owned by Delta Electronics (Thailand), an associate of DEI.

DEI said the deal will allow it to strengthen its sales and marketing platform for its power systems business in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Americas regions.

The agreement includes the purchase of 51% stake in Delta Energy Systems (Switzerland) AG and Delta Greentech Electronics Industry LLC as well as the acquisition of 100% shares in Delta Greentech (USA) Corporation and Delta Greentech (Brasil) SA. The total value of these acquisitions is US$24.85 million, DEI said.

The agreement also includes the sale of DEN's 100% stake in Eltek s.r.o. (later referred as "Eltek SK"), valued at US$22 million, to Delta Greentech (Netherlands) BV, an entity owned by DET. It is expected that these transactions willl be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2017, DEI said.

The aforementioned entities to be purchased by DEN are primarily focused on the trading of power systems in EMEA and the Americas, thus, allowing DEI to sharpen its focus on enhancing the sales and marketing platforms of its power systems business in such regions. The decision to sell Eltek SK, an entity engaged in the manufacturing of telecom power systems in Slovakia, derives from that same strategic plan, DEI said.