Delta Electronics provides PV inverters for Denmark power stations

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has provided 1,008 in-house-developed RPI M50A series PV inverters for use in 126 PV power stations with installation capacity of 400KWp each for a total of 50.4MWp in Vandel, northern Denmark, according to the company.

RPI M50A PV inverters feature energy conversion efficiency of up to 98.6%, a very high DC/AC (direct current/alternating current) ratio, IP65-rated enclosure protection and built-in DC fuses and SPDs (surge protection devices) which avoid installation of external DC connection boxes, Delta Electronics said. For Delta Electronics' supply of PV inverters, this project is the largest one in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa market, the company noted.

The 126 PV power-generating stations are set up on a site of 1.08 hectares, originally a Danish air force base, and can generate electricity of 71.7 million kWh to meet power demand by 21,500 households a year and is equivalent to reduction in carbon emissions by 9.2 million tons a year.

The PV power stations in Vandel, Denmark

Photo: Delta Electronics