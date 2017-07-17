Taiwan IT players to see opportunities from electric vehicle industry

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Taiwan-based notebook component suppliers including chassis makers Catcher Technology, Waffer Technology and Ju Teng; cooling module makers Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry and Adda; and heat sink maker Jentech Precision Industrial, have been aggressively pushing into the electric vehicle industry, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Jentech's liquid-cooling solution for insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) power modules was certified by an automotive client in the first quarter and has already begun small volume shipments. The orders are expected to grow larger in 2018-2019.

Currently, IGBT power module cooling plates are made by either metal injection molding (MIM) or a forging process and Jentech is mainly using forging to make the plate.

Catcher and Ju Teng have both been looking to enter into the electric vehicle market for orders.

Waffer acquired orders for car-use displays in 2015, and its car light and security surveillance products also passed certification with major car vendors in the US, Korea and Germany in 2016.

Tesla has also been working closely with Taiwan's IT manufacturers for products such as motherboards, and Pegatron Technology is rumored to have landed central computer motherboard orders from Tesla for its Tesla Model 3, but Pegatron declined to comment on its clients or orders.

With electric vehicles expected to further connect with back-end cloud platforms, server suppliers are also expected to benefit from the industry, the sources added.

Electric vehicles to benefit Taiwan component suppliers

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes file photo