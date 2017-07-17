Taipei, Monday, July 17, 2017 18:36 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
37°C
Taiwan IT players to see opportunities from electric vehicle industry
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Taiwan-based notebook component suppliers including chassis makers Catcher Technology, Waffer Technology and Ju Teng; cooling module makers Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry and Adda; and heat sink maker Jentech Precision Industrial, have been aggressively pushing into the electric vehicle industry, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Jentech's liquid-cooling solution for insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) power modules was certified by an automotive client in the first quarter and has already begun small volume shipments. The orders are expected to grow larger in 2018-2019.

Currently, IGBT power module cooling plates are made by either metal injection molding (MIM) or a forging process and Jentech is mainly using forging to make the plate.

Catcher and Ju Teng have both been looking to enter into the electric vehicle market for orders.

Waffer acquired orders for car-use displays in 2015, and its car light and security surveillance products also passed certification with major car vendors in the US, Korea and Germany in 2016.

Tesla has also been working closely with Taiwan's IT manufacturers for products such as motherboards, and Pegatron Technology is rumored to have landed central computer motherboard orders from Tesla for its Tesla Model 3, but Pegatron declined to comment on its clients or orders.

With electric vehicles expected to further connect with back-end cloud platforms, server suppliers are also expected to benefit from the industry, the sources added.

Electric vehicle to benefit Taiwan component suppliers

Electric vehicles to benefit Taiwan component suppliers
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes file photo

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link