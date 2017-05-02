Delta Electronics nets NT$1.51 per share for 1Q17

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has released its first-quarter 2017 financial report, recording net EPS of NT$1.51 (US$0.05).
Among the main product lines, power supplies and components accounted for 51.3% of the first-quarter 2017 revenues; energy management devices 28.2%; and smart green life products 18.7%.
Delta Electronics has taken an operational strategy of focusing business on solutions and system products, company chairman Yancey Hai noted.
Delta Electronics: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)
Item
1Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
48.925
(14.5%)
2.7%
Gross margin
27.20%
(0.06pp)
0.26pp
Net operating profit
3.967
(26.2%)
2.5%
Net profit
3.919
(22.3%)
(1.9%)
Net EPS (NT$)
1.51
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017