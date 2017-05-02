Taipei, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 20:23 (GMT+8)
Delta Electronics nets NT$1.51 per share for 1Q17
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has released its first-quarter 2017 financial report, recording net EPS of NT$1.51 (US$0.05).

Among the main product lines, power supplies and components accounted for 51.3% of the first-quarter 2017 revenues; energy management devices 28.2%; and smart green life products 18.7%.

Delta Electronics has taken an operational strategy of focusing business on solutions and system products, company chairman Yancey Hai noted.

Delta Electronics: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)

Item

1Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

48.925

(14.5%)

2.7%

Gross margin

27.20%

(0.06pp)

0.26pp

Net operating profit

3.967

(26.2%)

2.5%

Net profit

3.919

(22.3%)

(1.9%)

Net EPS (NT$)

1.51

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

