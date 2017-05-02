Delta Electronics nets NT$1.51 per share for 1Q17

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has released its first-quarter 2017 financial report, recording net EPS of NT$1.51 (US$0.05).

Among the main product lines, power supplies and components accounted for 51.3% of the first-quarter 2017 revenues; energy management devices 28.2%; and smart green life products 18.7%.

Delta Electronics has taken an operational strategy of focusing business on solutions and system products, company chairman Yancey Hai noted.

Delta Electronics: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b) Item 1Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 48.925 (14.5%) 2.7% Gross margin 27.20% (0.06pp) 0.26pp Net operating profit 3.967 (26.2%) 2.5% Net profit 3.919 (22.3%) (1.9%) Net EPS (NT$) 1.51

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017