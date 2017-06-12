Delta Electronics revenues drop slightly in May

MOPS, June 12; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.286 billion (US$573.62 million) for May 2017, representing a 1.18% drop on month and 2.8% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$83.704 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.58% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Delta Electronics totaled NT$214.356 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.36% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -1.24% and finished at NT$163.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 12, 2017.

Delta: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 17,286 (1.2%) (2.8%) 83,704 1.6% Apr-17 17,493 (5.3%) 2.9% 66,418 2.8% Mar-17 18,465 15.2% 2.4% 48,925 2.8% Feb-17 16,026 11% 29% 30,460 3% Jan-17 14,434 (25.9%) (15.8%) 14,434 (15.8%) Dec-16 19,489 0.9% 5.5% 214,356 5.4% Nov-16 19,321 6.1% 5.9% 194,867 5.3% Oct-16 18,205 (7.2%) (3.6%) 175,546 5.3% Sep-16 19,614 4.7% (0.3%) 157,341 6.4% Aug-16 18,737 0.1% 2.9% 137,727 7.5% Jul-16 18,716 4.7% 3.9% 118,990 8.2% Jun-16 17,874 0.5% 4.8% 100,273 9.1% May-16 17,785 4.6% 10% 82,399 10%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017