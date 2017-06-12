Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:35 (GMT+8)
Delta Electronics revenues drop slightly in May
MOPS, June 12; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.286 billion (US$573.62 million) for May 2017, representing a 1.18% drop on month and 2.8% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$83.704 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.58% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Delta Electronics totaled NT$214.356 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.36% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -1.24% and finished at NT$163.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 12, 2017.

Delta: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Delta: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

17,286

(1.2%)

(2.8%)

83,704

1.6%

Apr-17

17,493

(5.3%)

2.9%

66,418

2.8%

Mar-17

18,465

15.2%

2.4%

48,925

2.8%

Feb-17

16,026

11%

29%

30,460

3%

Jan-17

14,434

(25.9%)

(15.8%)

14,434

(15.8%)

Dec-16

19,489

0.9%

5.5%

214,356

5.4%

Nov-16

19,321

6.1%

5.9%

194,867

5.3%

Oct-16

18,205

(7.2%)

(3.6%)

175,546

5.3%

Sep-16

19,614

4.7%

(0.3%)

157,341

6.4%

Aug-16

18,737

0.1%

2.9%

137,727

7.5%

Jul-16

18,716

4.7%

3.9%

118,990

8.2%

Jun-16

17,874

0.5%

4.8%

100,273

9.1%

May-16

17,785

4.6%

10%

82,399

10%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

