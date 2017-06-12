Delta Electronics revenues drop slightly in May

Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.286 billion (US$573.62 million) for May 2017, representing a 1.18% drop on month and 2.8% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$83.704 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.58% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Delta Electronics totaled NT$214.356 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.36% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -1.24% and finished at NT$163.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 12, 2017.
Delta: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
17,286
|
(1.2%)
|
(2.8%)
|
83,704
|
1.6%
Apr-17
|
17,493
|
(5.3%)
|
2.9%
|
66,418
|
2.8%
Mar-17
|
18,465
|
15.2%
|
2.4%
|
48,925
|
2.8%
Feb-17
|
16,026
|
11%
|
29%
|
30,460
|
3%
Jan-17
|
14,434
|
(25.9%)
|
(15.8%)
|
14,434
|
(15.8%)
Dec-16
|
19,489
|
0.9%
|
5.5%
|
214,356
|
5.4%
Nov-16
|
19,321
|
6.1%
|
5.9%
|
194,867
|
5.3%
Oct-16
|
18,205
|
(7.2%)
|
(3.6%)
|
175,546
|
5.3%
Sep-16
|
19,614
|
4.7%
|
(0.3%)
|
157,341
|
6.4%
Aug-16
|
18,737
|
0.1%
|
2.9%
|
137,727
|
7.5%
Jul-16
|
18,716
|
4.7%
|
3.9%
|
118,990
|
8.2%
Jun-16
|
17,874
|
0.5%
|
4.8%
|
100,273
|
9.1%
May-16
|
17,785
|
4.6%
|
10%
|
82,399
|
10%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017