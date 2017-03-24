Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:18 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
16°C
TEEMA forms automotive alliance
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

The Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) has invited semiconductor, information technology and communications (ITC) and automobile and automotive component makers to form Taiwan Vehicle-Team (V-Team) specifically for boosting development of automotive electronics manufacturing in Taiwan, and helping Taiwan-based makers enter the supply chains of foreign automobile makers, according to TEEMA.

There are 28 initial members of Taiwan V-Team, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, MediaTek, Delta Electronics, China Motor, Hota Industrial Manufacturing and Teco Electric and Machinery.

Global production value for automotive electronics will increase from NT$7.8 trillion (US$246 billion) in 2016 to NT$9.71 trillion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.6%, according to Taiwan V-Team leader Woody Duh who was former Minister of Economic Affairs. The Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) indicated that Taiwan recorded automotive electronics production value of NT$165 billion in 2015, accounting for only 2.1% of the global total.

Categories: ICT manufacturing IT + CE

Tags: Taiwan

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link