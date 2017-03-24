TEEMA forms automotive alliance

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

The Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) has invited semiconductor, information technology and communications (ITC) and automobile and automotive component makers to form Taiwan Vehicle-Team (V-Team) specifically for boosting development of automotive electronics manufacturing in Taiwan, and helping Taiwan-based makers enter the supply chains of foreign automobile makers, according to TEEMA.

There are 28 initial members of Taiwan V-Team, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, MediaTek, Delta Electronics, China Motor, Hota Industrial Manufacturing and Teco Electric and Machinery.

Global production value for automotive electronics will increase from NT$7.8 trillion (US$246 billion) in 2016 to NT$9.71 trillion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.6%, according to Taiwan V-Team leader Woody Duh who was former Minister of Economic Affairs. The Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) indicated that Taiwan recorded automotive electronics production value of NT$165 billion in 2015, accounting for only 2.1% of the global total.