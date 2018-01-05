China polysilicon prices to remain stable till mid-February

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Mainstream prices for polysilicon in the China market stand at CNY155-156 (US$23.7-23.8)/kg at present and will remain unchanged until mid-February 2018 mainly because supply is tight, especially polysilicon of higher purity used to produce solar mono-Si wafers, according to consulting firm Gessey.

The largest China-based solar poly-Si wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings has lowered prices for diamond-wire-cut (DWC) wafers by CNY0.10-0.15 to CNY4.50-4.55, and the price level will be stable until mid-February, Gessey said. A solar mono-Si wafer of 180-micrometer thickness is quoted at CNY5.40 currently and a 190-micrometer wafer is at CNY5.55.

Prices for poly-Si solar cells made from DWC wafers stand at CNY1.68/W currently and solar cells using slurry-sliced wafers are at CNY1.69-1.70/W. Mono-Si solar cells are quoted at CNY1.69-1.70/W.

Mainstream prices for PV modules made of poly-Si and mono-Si cells stand at CNY2.70-2.75/W and CNY2.80-2.85/W respectively at present.

The China government has lowered feed-in tariffs for PV power stations established in category 1, 2, 3 areas from CNY0.65/kWh, CNY0.75/kWh and CNY0.85/kWh respectively for 2017 to CNY0.55/kWh, CNY0.65kWh and CNY0.75/kWh for 2018. The feed-in tariffs for distributed PV systems has also been lowered from CNY0.42/kWh for 2017 to CNY0.37/kWh for 2018.