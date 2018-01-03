China solar firms moving to areas offering lower power prices

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Many China-based polysilicon and solar wafer makers have been keen on setting up plants in the country's northwestern and southwestern regions where lower power prices sharply reduce their production costs.

Electricity accounts for up to 40% and 20% of total production costs for polysilicon and wafers, according to China media reports.

Compared with average power price of CNY0.90 (US$0.136)/kWh in coastal areas in southeastern China, the average price in the northwestern and southwestern regions is only CNY0.20/kWh, which can be further reduced to CNY0.08/kWh if users set up their own power grids.

East Hope has been producing polysilicon at a plant with annual capacity of 120,000 tons in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwestern China for a few months. Solar poly-Si wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings and mono-Si wafer maker Zhonghuan Semiconductor are also setting up a joint-venture to make polysilicon at a plant with annual capacity of 60,000 tons in Xinjiang, with the first phase of the plant to be completed in second-quarter 2018 and the second phase in the fourth quarter.

Tongwei Group will invest CNY8 billion to set up a polysilicon factory with annual capacity of 50,000 tons in Baotou City, northern China.

LNOGi Green Energy Technology started production at a solar mono-Si wafer factory with annual capacity of 5GWp in Lijiang, southwestern China, at the end of 2016. Jinglong Group and Solargiga Energy Holdings began construction of a joint-venture solar mono-Si wafer factory in Qujing, southwestern China, at the end of 2017. Solar wafer makers CSI, JA Solar Holdings, Yongxiang, JYT and China Electronics Technology have set up factories in the northern and/or southwestern regions.

In addition to power price, factories in the northwestern and southwestern regions face less strict environmental protection rules, but more difficulties in recruiting workers.