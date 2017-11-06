China unlikely to hike anti-dumping tariffs on Korea polysilicon imports to 30%, say sources

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 November 2017]

The China government is reviewing anti-dumping tariff rates imposed on Korea-based polysilicon makers and is unlikely to hike the rates to 30% as requested by China-based fellow companies, according to industry sources in China.

The China government in 2013 imposed a total of 50% of anti-dumping and anti-subsidization tariff rates on US-based polysilicon makers, a 3% anti-dumping tariff rate on imports from Europena suppliers and a 2.4% and 2.8% anti-dumping tariffs on Korea's makers OCI and Hankook Silicon, respectively.

Thanks to much lower anti-dumping tariff rates, China's polysilicon imports from Korea has kept increasing and in response, China-based fellow makers have requested its government to hike the anti-dumping tariff rates on such imports from Korea to 30%.

Since the China government began the reviewing process, polysilicon prices in China have continued rising, said the source.

As most China-based monocrystalline silicon wafer makers rely on imported high-purity polysilicon for their production, they are worried about hikes in price for high-purity polysilicon if anti-dumping tariff rates on Korea's imports are hiked to 30%. Meanwhile, China's solar cells and PV modules makers have voiced the same concern.