GCL-Poly to acquire SunEdision technology, factory assets
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

China-based solar wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings will acquire crystal-growing and polysilicon-making technologies as well as manufacturing assets from US-based SunEdison at US$150 million, and will also take over its debts of up to US$20 million.

The acquisition covers SunEdison's three subsidiaries: Solar cell maker SunEdison Products Singapore, Texas-based semiconductor-grade granular poly-Si maker MEMC Pasadena, and California-based mono-Si solar ingot and wafer maker Solaicx. The acquisition also includes CCz (continuously-fed Czochralski), SunEdison's patented crystal-growing technology, and production facilities.

Since SunEdison Products Singapore holds a 65.25% stake in SMP, a South Korea-based maker of polysilicon based on FBR (fluidized bed reaction) technology established by SunEdison and Samsung Electronics on a joint-venture basis, the acquisition includes the stake in SMP. SMP has annual production capacity of 20,000 tons of polysilicon.

The acquisition is subject to anti-trust review in the US and Singapore in October 2016.

GCL-Poly Energy also plans to compete for acquiring SunEdison's stake in TerraForm Power, a US-based operator of PV power stations and wind farms.

