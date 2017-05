Acer 1Q17 profits hurt by exchange losses

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Acer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$56.05 billion (US$1.86 billion) for the first quarter with operating net profits reaching NT$456 million, but the company’s net profits were only NT$63 million with EPS of NT$0.02 due to exchange losses of NT$522 million.

Acer has recently launched several new gaming notebooks in New York including the Predator Triton 700 with a thickness of only 18.9mm, Nitro series priced below US$1,000 and Predator Helio 300 series priced around US$1,300.