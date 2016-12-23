Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Huawei Technologies chooses Pegatron, Quanta as notebook ODMs in 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

Huawei Technologies will launch a 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch clamshell notebook in 2017 and has selected Taiwan-based Pegatron and Quanta Computer as ODMs, according to industry sources.

With production to begin in the first quarter of 2017, the two notebooks will be launched in the following quarter, the sources said.

Huawei and Xiaomi Technology have extended own-brand sales from smartphones to notebooks. Xiaomi launched a 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch slim notebook and Huawei launched MateBook, a 12-inch 2-in-1 with thickness of 6.9mm and a weight of 639g, in 2016. Xiaomi's notebooks were produced by Wistron and Inventec and the MateBook by Foxconn Electronics, the sources indicated. However, the devices have not sold well, the sources noted.

Total shipments of Huawei's two new notebooks are expected to exceed two million units, the sources said. As Huawei has a good brand reputation in Europe, the new notebooks will put considerable competitive pressure on HP, Dell, Asustek Computer and Acer in the market, the sources indicated.

Realtime news

  • JDI gets support from INCJ

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 22:02

  • Digitimes Research: China makers play main role in reviving silver nanowire-based touch solutions

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:59

  • FET finishes first 5G testing in Taiwan in cooperation with Ericsson

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:57

  • Digitimes Research: 1-tier US telecom operators reaching out to media, IoT sectors

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:56

  • China panel makers ship over 1 million smartphone-use AMOLED displays in 3Q16, says IHS

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:55

  • Unigroup Guoxin to hold over 50% of YRST

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:54

  • Taiwan market: Kingwaytek Technology launches 4G-based IoV device

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:53

  • SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:52

  • AUO acquires factory site at Tainan Technology Industrial Park

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:52

  • AUO, Novatek, Chipbond to benefit from Sharp decision to stop supplying panels to Samsung

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:51

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link