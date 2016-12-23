Huawei Technologies chooses Pegatron, Quanta as notebook ODMs in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

Huawei Technologies will launch a 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch clamshell notebook in 2017 and has selected Taiwan-based Pegatron and Quanta Computer as ODMs, according to industry sources.

With production to begin in the first quarter of 2017, the two notebooks will be launched in the following quarter, the sources said.

Huawei and Xiaomi Technology have extended own-brand sales from smartphones to notebooks. Xiaomi launched a 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch slim notebook and Huawei launched MateBook, a 12-inch 2-in-1 with thickness of 6.9mm and a weight of 639g, in 2016. Xiaomi's notebooks were produced by Wistron and Inventec and the MateBook by Foxconn Electronics, the sources indicated. However, the devices have not sold well, the sources noted.

Total shipments of Huawei's two new notebooks are expected to exceed two million units, the sources said. As Huawei has a good brand reputation in Europe, the new notebooks will put considerable competitive pressure on HP, Dell, Asustek Computer and Acer in the market, the sources indicated.