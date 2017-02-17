Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
15.74 million tablets shipped globally in 2016, says firm
Press release, February 17; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

There were 15.74 million tablets shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 6.6% on year. Apple was the largest vendor shipping 42.55 million iPads, according to Taiwan-based consulting firm TrendForce.

Global tablet shipments in 2017 will slip 6.1% on year to 14.78 million units.

TrendForce: Tablet vendors by global shipments, 2016 (m units)

Company

2016(e)

Y/Y

Global market share

2017(f)

Apple

42.55

(14.1%)

27.0%

39.3

Samsung Electronics

27.00

(19.4%)

17.2%

24.8

Amazon

11.00

99.4%

7.0%

11.5

Lenovo

10.90

12.3%

6.9%

10.0

Huawei Technologies

9.77

N/A

6.2%

10.6

Microsoft

3.89

(1.4%)

2.5%

2.8

Asustek Computer

3.40

(35.5%)

2.2%

3.3

Source: TrendForce, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

