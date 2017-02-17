15.74 million tablets shipped globally in 2016, says firm

There were 15.74 million tablets shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 6.6% on year. Apple was the largest vendor shipping 42.55 million iPads, according to Taiwan-based consulting firm TrendForce.
Global tablet shipments in 2017 will slip 6.1% on year to 14.78 million units.
|
TrendForce: Tablet vendors by global shipments, 2016 (m units)
|
Company
|
2016(e)
|
Y/Y
|
Global market share
|
2017(f)
|
Apple
|
42.55
|
(14.1%)
|
27.0%
|
39.3
|
Samsung Electronics
|
27.00
|
(19.4%)
|
17.2%
|
24.8
|
Amazon
|
11.00
|
99.4%
|
7.0%
|
11.5
|
Lenovo
|
10.90
|
12.3%
|
6.9%
|
10.0
|
Huawei Technologies
|
9.77
|
N/A
|
6.2%
|
10.6
|
Microsoft
|
3.89
|
(1.4%)
|
2.5%
|
2.8
|
Asustek Computer
|
3.40
|
(35.5%)
|
2.2%
|
3.3
Source: TrendForce, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017