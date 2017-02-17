15.74 million tablets shipped globally in 2016, says firm

Press release, February 17; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

There were 15.74 million tablets shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 6.6% on year. Apple was the largest vendor shipping 42.55 million iPads, according to Taiwan-based consulting firm TrendForce.

Global tablet shipments in 2017 will slip 6.1% on year to 14.78 million units.

TrendForce: Tablet vendors by global shipments, 2016 (m units) Company 2016(e) Y/Y Global market share 2017(f) Apple 42.55 (14.1%) 27.0% 39.3 Samsung Electronics 27.00 (19.4%) 17.2% 24.8 Amazon 11.00 99.4% 7.0% 11.5 Lenovo 10.90 12.3% 6.9% 10.0 Huawei Technologies 9.77 N/A 6.2% 10.6 Microsoft 3.89 (1.4%) 2.5% 2.8 Asustek Computer 3.40 (35.5%) 2.2% 3.3

Source: TrendForce, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017