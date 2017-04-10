Acer revenues drop 7.98% on year in March

MOPS, April 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$22.328 billion (US$729.01 million) for March 2017, representing a 33.38% increase on month and 7.98% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$56.03 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.51% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -0.69% and finished at NT$14.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 10, 2017.

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 22,328 33.4% (8%) 56,030 (0.5%) Feb-17 16,740 (1.3%) 3.5% 33,702 5.2% Jan-17 16,962 (10%) 6.8% 16,962 6.8% Dec-16 18,839 (17.1%) (16.6%) 232,732 (11.7%) Nov-16 22,725 13.1% (2.8%) 213,893 (11.2%) Oct-16 20,097 (10.8%) (8.8%) 191,168 (12.1%) Sep-16 22,531 18.8% (23.5%) 171,070 (12.5%) Aug-16 18,974 11% (9.6%) 148,539 (10.5%) Jul-16 17,099 (31%) 1.3% 129,565 (10.7%) Jun-16 24,767 42.9% (6.8%) 112,466 (12.2%) May-16 17,329 23.3% (1.9%) 87,699 (13.7%) Apr-16 14,054 (42.1%) (11.2%) 70,370 (16.2%) Mar-16 24,264 50% (1.9%) 56,316 (17.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017