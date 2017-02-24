Taipei, Saturday, February 25, 2017 02:03 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Acer provides smart health platform to Changhua Christian Hospital
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

Acer on February 23 announced cooperation with Changhua Christian Hospital in central Taiwan, which will adopt Acer's aBeing Wellness cloud-based health platform for remote tracking and care of chronic patients on a long-term basis, with both sides to further cooperate to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data technologies to complete smart health care covering medical prevention, diagnosis, therapy and health tracking.

Acer Smart Product business general manager Maverick Shih noted that the hospital has already finished establishing most of its cloud facilities and its partnership with Acer looks to extend services to patients at home.

Shih noted that Acer's platform will automatically send patient data to the hospital's back-end collection system, which will greatly enhance the efficiency of checking each patient's condition.

Acer has also formed partnerships with healthcare device vendors including Garmin, Omron, Fora and Microlife to integrate its system into their devices.

Acer's profits from its cooperation with the hospital will mainly be from cloud service fees, and Acer is also looking to push the cooperation model with other hospitals and clinics in Taiwan.

Acer has also announced it will partner with the government of Tainan city, Taiwan and a local university to develop a system for users to find a park spaces. Acer's grandPad tablet, targeting mainly the elderly, will also enter the Taiwan market.

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE Software

Tags: Acer hospital

Companies: Acer

Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link