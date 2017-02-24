Acer provides smart health platform to Changhua Christian Hospital

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

Acer on February 23 announced cooperation with Changhua Christian Hospital in central Taiwan, which will adopt Acer's aBeing Wellness cloud-based health platform for remote tracking and care of chronic patients on a long-term basis, with both sides to further cooperate to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data technologies to complete smart health care covering medical prevention, diagnosis, therapy and health tracking.

Acer Smart Product business general manager Maverick Shih noted that the hospital has already finished establishing most of its cloud facilities and its partnership with Acer looks to extend services to patients at home.

Shih noted that Acer's platform will automatically send patient data to the hospital's back-end collection system, which will greatly enhance the efficiency of checking each patient's condition.

Acer has also formed partnerships with healthcare device vendors including Garmin, Omron, Fora and Microlife to integrate its system into their devices.

Acer's profits from its cooperation with the hospital will mainly be from cloud service fees, and Acer is also looking to push the cooperation model with other hospitals and clinics in Taiwan.

Acer has also announced it will partner with the government of Tainan city, Taiwan and a local university to develop a system for users to find a park spaces. Acer's grandPad tablet, targeting mainly the elderly, will also enter the Taiwan market.