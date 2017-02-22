Acer unveils smart roadside parking management system

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Acer, Tainan City Government and Tainan University of Technology have jointly unveiled a smart roadside parking management system, according to Acer's e-business group president Ben Wan.

The system, already in use in the southern Taiwan city, enables drivers to search for real-time information on roadside parking availability via a smartphone-based application to reduce time spent in looking for parking spaces, Wan said. It also allows government units to monitor real-time use of roadside parking spaces based on Big Data analysis.

Through use of smart parking meters around the city and automatic recognition sensors of cars' license plates, the system can simplify procedures of paying roadside parking fees and issuing parking tickets.

Acer is also talking with Taipei City Government for adoption of the system and will promote the system in other cities in Taiwan.

Acer will continue cooperation with local and foreign partners to develop innovative smart city solutions through integrating tIoT echnologies, cloud computing and Big Data analytics, Wan indicated.