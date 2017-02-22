Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Acer unveils smart roadside parking management system
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Acer, Tainan City Government and Tainan University of Technology have jointly unveiled a smart roadside parking management system, according to Acer's e-business group president Ben Wan.

The system, already in use in the southern Taiwan city, enables drivers to search for real-time information on roadside parking availability via a smartphone-based application to reduce time spent in looking for parking spaces, Wan said. It also allows government units to monitor real-time use of roadside parking spaces based on Big Data analysis.

Through use of smart parking meters around the city and automatic recognition sensors of cars' license plates, the system can simplify procedures of paying roadside parking fees and issuing parking tickets.

Acer is also talking with Taipei City Government for adoption of the system and will promote the system in other cities in Taiwan.

Acer will continue cooperation with local and foreign partners to develop innovative smart city solutions through integrating tIoT echnologies, cloud computing and Big Data analytics, Wan indicated.

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link