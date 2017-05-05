Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:12 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Acer expanding digital signage business
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

Acer has extended its business to providing total digital signage solutions covering hardware, content, operation and maintenance, and has expanded marketing from Europe initially to North America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, according to the company's BYOC (bring your own cloud) Smart Products president Maverick Shih.

To provide one-stop digital signage services, Acer has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, AcerBeing Signage, Shih said. Charges for digital signage solutions consist of procurement cost for hardware and a monthly fee for content management, cloud computing-based management and maintenance of digital signage.

For the Taiwan market, Acer has invested in PilotTV Media, a leading digital signage operator and provider of digital signage-based advertising planning services, for a nearly 20% stake. PilotTV Media operates digital signage at chain convenience stores, pharmaceutical/cosmetic stores and fast-food restaurants as well as subway stations around Taiwan, with an estimated 7.76 million watchers a day.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link