Acer expanding digital signage business

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

Acer has extended its business to providing total digital signage solutions covering hardware, content, operation and maintenance, and has expanded marketing from Europe initially to North America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, according to the company's BYOC (bring your own cloud) Smart Products president Maverick Shih.

To provide one-stop digital signage services, Acer has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, AcerBeing Signage, Shih said. Charges for digital signage solutions consist of procurement cost for hardware and a monthly fee for content management, cloud computing-based management and maintenance of digital signage.

For the Taiwan market, Acer has invested in PilotTV Media, a leading digital signage operator and provider of digital signage-based advertising planning services, for a nearly 20% stake. PilotTV Media operates digital signage at chain convenience stores, pharmaceutical/cosmetic stores and fast-food restaurants as well as subway stations around Taiwan, with an estimated 7.76 million watchers a day.