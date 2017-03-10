Taiwan forms alliance to promote IoT

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC) has organized Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency (ASVDA), a cross-industry alliance specifically to promote IoT, according to NDC deputy minister and ASVDA CEO Kung Ming-hsin.

ASVDA focuses IoT promotion on eight areas: smart transportation, smart manufacturing, smart energy, smart commerce, smart home, smart agriculture, smart medical care and smart logistics. 52 IoT projects were proposed at eight SIG (special interest group) discussion sessions, each specific to an area of application, and 21 projects were selected as priority ones.

ASVDA will help companies or teams proposing the 21 priority projects develop technologies and commercial solutions, including connecting with related projects being undertaken by the central government, and assist coordination with local governments to provide sites for field testing and trials, Kung said.

Since the eight areas are closely related to smart city, ASVDA will promote IoT applications by boosting smart city solutions, according to ASVAD honorary president and Acer founder Stan Shih. Therefore, NDC will release RFP (requests for proposal) to select model smart city solutions at the end of March.

Stan Shih, Acer founder and ASVDA honorary president

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, March 2017