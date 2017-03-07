AUO reports over 41% on-year rise in February sales

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

AU Optronics has announced its consolidated revenue for February 2017 reached NT$29.14 billion (US$943.41 million), up by 2.7% on month and 41.6% on year.

Shipments of large-size (10-inch and above) LCD panels for TV, desktop monitor, notebook and other applications exceeded 8.91 million units in February 2017, up by 5.1% from the previous month, the Taiwan-based maker said.

Small- to medium-size panel shipments came to about 11.76 million units in February, down by 1.5% on month, AUO said.

The LCD panel maker saw net profit of NT$6.61 billion for 2016, up from NT$4.84 billion in net profit for 2015. Its 2016 consolidated revenues totaled NT$329.09 billion, down by 8.7% on year.

Its consolidated revenues for fourth-quarter 2016 reached NT$91.85 billion, up by 6.8% from the previous quarter. Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$8.38 billion.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Amount Feb 2017 29,136 Jan 2017 28,369 M/M 2.7% Feb 2016 20,570 Y/Y 41.6% Jan-Feb 2017 57,505 Jan-Feb 2016 44,864 Y/Y 28.2%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017