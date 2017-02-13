Chunghwa Telecom reports decreased sales for January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.73 billion (NT$604.83 million) for January, down 4.4% from a year earlier.

CHT also reported its operating profits dipped 16% on year to NT$4.28 billion, while net profits declined 18% to NT$3.54 billion. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.46 for the month.

Revenues and EPS for January were ahead of those set in the guidance for the first quarter of 2017, the company said.

Mobile value-added service revenues continued to grow in January as the number of clients of its 4G and mobile Internet services continued to grow, CHT said, but it noted revenues for mobile voice services were down as compared to the same period of a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$1 to finish at NT$101 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 10 session.