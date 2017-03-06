Taipei, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 00:32 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
VMware expects demand for hybrid cloud system from Taiwan to rise
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

General manager of VMware Taiwan Barry Chen, citing research firm figures, pointed out that worldwide public cloud systems' information loading ratio will increase to 30% in the next five years, up from 15% currently and enterprises are expected to become more aggressive in adopting hybrid cloud systems. The percentage is expected to rise further to 50% after 5-8 years.

Currently, VMware and Microsoft are competing aggressively over hybrid cloud system business opportunities and Microsoft's upcoming Azure Stack for 2017 is expected to further heat up the competition.

VMware released its Cloud Foundation platform in August 2016 and the platform's Cross Cloud Architecture also attracted many hardware players such as Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell and Quanta Computer's partnerships. Since HP, Dell and Lenovo are also expected to partner with Microsoft over its Azure Stack, the competition is expected to create major impacts to end demand over server hardware.

Chen noted that enterprises used to have concerns about over-reliance on one platform when they began choosing their cloud computing platforms between providers such as Amazon, Microsoft or Google. However, VMware's platform has broken the barriers between the platforms, giving its clients more flexibility in cross-platform operation.

Vic Wu, VMware Taiwan's senior manager, Systems Engineering, also noted that the company will be more aggressively seeking mobile cloud computing business opportunities, and in Taiwan, the company is looking to provide mobile cloud computing services to enterprises and its AirWatch system is the product that will be able to satisfy such demand.

Chen also noted that VMware has also been contacting Taiwan's major telecom carriers including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), FareasTone and Taiwan Mobile, looking to assist them to enter the cloud computing market and this is also a major business direction that VMware Taiwan has been heading.

Barry Chen, general manager of VMware Taiwan

Barry Chen, general manager of VMware Taiwan
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017

Realtime news

  • Yageo February revenues grow 10%

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 2h 20min ago

  • Testing company Sigurd February revenues surge 19%

    Bits + chips | 2h 23min ago

  • Getac Technology February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • Darfon Electronics February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • SPIL experiences drop in February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 43min ago

  • BenQ Materials February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 45min ago

  • Lextar Electronics buys back 3.56% stake

    Before Going to Press | 2h 49min ago

  • Silitech Technology sees decreased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 50min ago

  • Edison Opto suffers net loss per share of NT$0.71 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 2h 51min ago

  • Advantech enjoys over 9% on-year growth in February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Sinbon enjoys small on-year revenue growth in February

    Before Going to Press | 2h 53min ago

  • Getac expects revenues to grow strongly in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • Motech Industries to not deal out dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • General Interface Solution to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.00

    Before Going to Press | 2h 56min ago

  • Merry Electronics February revenues surges on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • Yageo announces February revenues; expected to achieve good performance in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • HTC February revenues flat on month

    Before Going to Press | 2h 58min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Abon Touch
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link