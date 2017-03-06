VMware expects demand for hybrid cloud system from Taiwan to rise

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

General manager of VMware Taiwan Barry Chen, citing research firm figures, pointed out that worldwide public cloud systems' information loading ratio will increase to 30% in the next five years, up from 15% currently and enterprises are expected to become more aggressive in adopting hybrid cloud systems. The percentage is expected to rise further to 50% after 5-8 years.

Currently, VMware and Microsoft are competing aggressively over hybrid cloud system business opportunities and Microsoft's upcoming Azure Stack for 2017 is expected to further heat up the competition.

VMware released its Cloud Foundation platform in August 2016 and the platform's Cross Cloud Architecture also attracted many hardware players such as Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell and Quanta Computer's partnerships. Since HP, Dell and Lenovo are also expected to partner with Microsoft over its Azure Stack, the competition is expected to create major impacts to end demand over server hardware.

Chen noted that enterprises used to have concerns about over-reliance on one platform when they began choosing their cloud computing platforms between providers such as Amazon, Microsoft or Google. However, VMware's platform has broken the barriers between the platforms, giving its clients more flexibility in cross-platform operation.

Vic Wu, VMware Taiwan's senior manager, Systems Engineering, also noted that the company will be more aggressively seeking mobile cloud computing business opportunities, and in Taiwan, the company is looking to provide mobile cloud computing services to enterprises and its AirWatch system is the product that will be able to satisfy such demand.

Chen also noted that VMware has also been contacting Taiwan's major telecom carriers including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), FareasTone and Taiwan Mobile, looking to assist them to enter the cloud computing market and this is also a major business direction that VMware Taiwan has been heading.

Barry Chen, general manager of VMware Taiwan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017