Chunghwa Telecom to launch LWA network

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) will open a commercial LTE/Wi-Fi Aggregation (LWA) network on February 23, making it the world's first telecom operator to launch LWA, according to CHT. LWA technology standards were approved by 3GPP in June 2016.

A number of Taiwan-based companies have joined CHT to facilitate the development of the LWA network. MediaTek has rolled out LWA-enabled chips, networking device maker Sercomm has provided LWA-based small cells, and HTC has launched its HTC U Play smartphone with a built-in LWA chip.

Under the LWA network environment, enabled devices will be able to simultaneously access LTE and Wi-Fi networks to increase transmission speeds, CHT said.