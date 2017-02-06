Chunghwa Telecom aims to turn MOD operations profitable

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 February 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom will strive to improve the operation of its MOD (multimedia on demand) business and drive the money-losing business unit to become a profitable one within two years, according to company chairman Cheng Yu.

CHT will further enrich its MOD content via attracting more mainstream channel operators and bundling subscriptions with broadband Internet services, Cheng said.

CHT currently has a total of 1.3 million subscribers for its MOD services. Previously, the MOD business unit had a record of suffering a yearly loss of NT$1.6 billion (US$51.77 million) on revenues of NT$2.3 billion, according to CHT data.

The MOD business unit will be able to start generating profits if the number of its subscribers reaches two million, Cheng said, noting that the figure of two million will be sufficient for the business unit to secure its competitive advantage.