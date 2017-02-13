Chunghwa Telecom plans to spin off photodetector subsidiary

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) plans to spin off its optoelectronics subsidiary, Chunghwa Leading Photonics Tech (CLPT), and list it on Taiwan's securities market, according to company chairman David Cheng.

CLPT engages in the development, fabrication and packaging of InGaAs-based near infrared (NIR) focal plane arrays (FPAs), photodetectors and photodiode chips for industrial and agricultural applications.

CLPT has begun shipping its NIR sensors to clients in Europe, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report. CLTP's NIR InGaAs sensors can also be used for self-driving and IoT applications, the paper noted.

The spin-off project is being planned to duplicate CHT's successful listing of its IC testing solution subsidiary, Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT), Cheng said.

CHPT's stock price dipped NT$20 to finish at NT$1,370 (US$44.24) on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 10 session. However, the February 10 closing price was 381% higher than its stock's listing price of NT$360 on March 2016, according to TSE data.