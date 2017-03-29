Inventec expects 10% growth in 2017 server revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

ODM Inventec expects sales revenues from servers in 2017 to grow 10% on year, the company indicated at a March 28 investors conference.

For enterprise-use servers mainly shipped to Hewlett Packard (HP), Dell and Lenovo, sales in 2017 will increase 5-10%, while sales from servers used in datacenters will increase 20-30%, Inventec said.

With more than 10 clients, Inventec expects to ship 70 million hand-held devices in 2017, increasing 16.7% on year. However, notebook shipments in 2017 may remain unchanged or slightly drop on year.

Of the consolidated revenues of NT$113.118 billion (US$3.56 billion) for fourth-quarter 2016, 78.1% came from servers, notebooks and desktops, 19.2% from hand-held or mobile devices and 2.7% from PV products.

Inventec: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$b) Item 4Q16 Q/Q Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 113.118 1.31% 2.79% 428.466 8.34% Gross margin 5.68% 0.40pp 0.43pp 5.59% 0.10pp Net operating profit 2.353 25.09% 77.45% 8.184 51.36% Net profit 1.778 46.58% 78.34% 5.637 1.31% Net EPS (NT$) 0.49 1.57

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017