Inventec expects 10% growth in 2017 server revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

ODM Inventec expects sales revenues from servers in 2017 to grow 10% on year, the company indicated at a March 28 investors conference.

For enterprise-use servers mainly shipped to Hewlett Packard (HP), Dell and Lenovo, sales in 2017 will increase 5-10%, while sales from servers used in datacenters will increase 20-30%, Inventec said.

With more than 10 clients, Inventec expects to ship 70 million hand-held devices in 2017, increasing 16.7% on year. However, notebook shipments in 2017 may remain unchanged or slightly drop on year.

Of the consolidated revenues of NT$113.118 billion (US$3.56 billion) for fourth-quarter 2016, 78.1% came from servers, notebooks and desktops, 19.2% from hand-held or mobile devices and 2.7% from PV products.

Inventec: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$b)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

113.118

1.31%

2.79%

428.466

8.34%

Gross margin

5.68%

0.40pp

0.43pp

5.59%

0.10pp

Net operating profit

2.353

25.09%

77.45%

8.184

51.36%

Net profit

1.778

46.58%

78.34%

5.637

1.31%

Net EPS (NT$)

0.49

1.57

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

