Inventec expects 10% growth in 2017 server revenues

ODM Inventec expects sales revenues from servers in 2017 to grow 10% on year, the company indicated at a March 28 investors conference.
For enterprise-use servers mainly shipped to Hewlett Packard (HP), Dell and Lenovo, sales in 2017 will increase 5-10%, while sales from servers used in datacenters will increase 20-30%, Inventec said.
With more than 10 clients, Inventec expects to ship 70 million hand-held devices in 2017, increasing 16.7% on year. However, notebook shipments in 2017 may remain unchanged or slightly drop on year.
Of the consolidated revenues of NT$113.118 billion (US$3.56 billion) for fourth-quarter 2016, 78.1% came from servers, notebooks and desktops, 19.2% from hand-held or mobile devices and 2.7% from PV products.
|
Inventec: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
113.118
|
1.31%
|
2.79%
|
428.466
|
8.34%
|
Gross margin
|
5.68%
|
0.40pp
|
0.43pp
|
5.59%
|
0.10pp
|
Net operating profit
|
2.353
|
25.09%
|
77.45%
|
8.184
|
51.36%
|
Net profit
|
1.778
|
46.58%
|
78.34%
|
5.637
|
1.31%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
0.49
|
|
|
1.57
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017