Worldwide server shipments decline 4.2% in the 1Q17; revenues down 4.5%, says Gartner
Press release, June 9; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

In the first quarter of 2017, worldwide server revenues declined 4.5% on year, while shipments fell 4.2% from the first quarter of 2016, according to Gartner.

"The first quarter of 2017 showed declines on a global level with a slight variation in results by region," said Jeffrey Hewitt, research vice president at Gartner. "Asia Pacific bucked the trend and posted growth while all other regions fell."

"Although purchases in the hyperscale data center segment have been increasing, the enterprise and SMB segments remain constrained as end users in these segments accommodate their increased application requirements through virtualization and consider cloud alternatives," Hewitt said.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) continued to lead in the worldwide server market based on revenues. The company posted just more than US$3 billion in revenues for a total share of 24.1% for the first quarter of 2017. Dell EMC maintained the number two position with 19% market share. Dell EMC was the only vendor in the top five to experience growth in the first quarter of 2017.

In server shipments, Dell EMC secured the number one position in the first quarter of 2017 with 17.9% market share. The company had a slight increase of 0.5% growth over the first quarter of 2016. Despite a decline of 16.7%, HPE secured the second spot with 16.8% of the market. Inspur Electronics experienced the highest growth in shipments with 27.3%.

Gartner: Worldwide server vendor revenue estimates, 1Q17 (US$)

Company

1Q17 revenues

1Q17 market share

1Q16 revenues

1Q16 market share

Y/Y

HPE

3,009,569,241

24.1%

3,296,591,967

25.2%

(8.7%)

Dell EMC

2,373,171,860

19%

2,265,272,258

17.3%

4.8%

IBM

831,622,879

6.6%

1,270,901,371

9.7%

(34.6%)

Cisco

825,610,000

6.6%

850,230,000

6.5%

(2.9%)

Lenovo

731,647,279

5.8%

871,335,542

6.7%

(16%)

Others

4,737,196,847

37.9%

4,537,261,457

34.7%

4.4%

Total

12,508,818,106

100%

13,091,592,596

100%

(4.5%)

Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

Gartner: Worldwide server vendor shipment estimates, 1Q17 (unit)

Company

1Q17 shipments

1Q17 market share

1Q16 shipments

1Q16 market share

Y/Y

Dell EMC

466,800

17.9%

464,292

17.1%

0.5%

HPE

438,169

16.8%

526,115

19.4%

(16.7%)

Huawei

156,559

6%

130,755

4.8%

19.7%

Lenovo

145,977

5.6%

199,189

7.3%

(26.7%)

Inspur

139,203

5.4%

109,390

4%

27.3%

Others

1,254,892

48.2%

1,286,097

47.4%

(2.4%)

Total

2,601,600

100%

2,715, 138

100%

(4.2%)

Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

