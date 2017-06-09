Worldwide server shipments decline 4.2% in the 1Q17; revenues down 4.5%, says Gartner

Press release, June 9; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

In the first quarter of 2017, worldwide server revenues declined 4.5% on year, while shipments fell 4.2% from the first quarter of 2016, according to Gartner.

"The first quarter of 2017 showed declines on a global level with a slight variation in results by region," said Jeffrey Hewitt, research vice president at Gartner. "Asia Pacific bucked the trend and posted growth while all other regions fell."

"Although purchases in the hyperscale data center segment have been increasing, the enterprise and SMB segments remain constrained as end users in these segments accommodate their increased application requirements through virtualization and consider cloud alternatives," Hewitt said.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) continued to lead in the worldwide server market based on revenues. The company posted just more than US$3 billion in revenues for a total share of 24.1% for the first quarter of 2017. Dell EMC maintained the number two position with 19% market share. Dell EMC was the only vendor in the top five to experience growth in the first quarter of 2017.

In server shipments, Dell EMC secured the number one position in the first quarter of 2017 with 17.9% market share. The company had a slight increase of 0.5% growth over the first quarter of 2016. Despite a decline of 16.7%, HPE secured the second spot with 16.8% of the market. Inspur Electronics experienced the highest growth in shipments with 27.3%.

Gartner: Worldwide server vendor revenue estimates, 1Q17 (US$) Company 1Q17 revenues 1Q17 market share 1Q16 revenues 1Q16 market share Y/Y HPE 3,009,569,241 24.1% 3,296,591,967 25.2% (8.7%) Dell EMC 2,373,171,860 19% 2,265,272,258 17.3% 4.8% IBM 831,622,879 6.6% 1,270,901,371 9.7% (34.6%) Cisco 825,610,000 6.6% 850,230,000 6.5% (2.9%) Lenovo 731,647,279 5.8% 871,335,542 6.7% (16%) Others 4,737,196,847 37.9% 4,537,261,457 34.7% 4.4% Total 12,508,818,106 100% 13,091,592,596 100% (4.5%)

Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

Gartner: Worldwide server vendor shipment estimates, 1Q17 (unit) Company 1Q17 shipments 1Q17 market share 1Q16 shipments 1Q16 market share Y/Y Dell EMC 466,800 17.9% 464,292 17.1% 0.5% HPE 438,169 16.8% 526,115 19.4% (16.7%) Huawei 156,559 6% 130,755 4.8% 19.7% Lenovo 145,977 5.6% 199,189 7.3% (26.7%) Inspur 139,203 5.4% 109,390 4% 27.3% Others 1,254,892 48.2% 1,286,097 47.4% (2.4%) Total 2,601,600 100% 2,715, 138 100% (4.2%)

Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017