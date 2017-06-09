Wistron, Inventec May notebook shipments up on month

ODMs Wistron and Inventec shipped 1.7 million and 1.5 million notebooks in May, increasing 21.4% and 15.4% on month, according to the companies.
Wistron and Inventec expect notebook shipments in June to grow about 10% on month.
Wistron shipped one million desktops, flat on month, 550,000 LCD monitors, flat, 250,000 LCD TVs, up 25%, and 150,000 servers, up 7.1% in May.
Wistron reported consolidated revenues of NT$64.204 billion (US$2.13 billion) for May, increasing 8.19% on month and 33.38% on year, and NT$291.955 billion for January-May, growing 28.46% on year.
Inventec reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.551 billion for May, slipping 0.34% on month but rising 1.08% on year, and NT$168.976 billion for January-May, growing 3.36% on year.
Wistron, Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Inventec
Wistron
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Apr-17
|
34,670
|
2.2%
|
59,343
|
33.5%
|
Mar-17
|
37,546
|
2.9%
|
64,301
|
21%
|
Feb-17
|
31,939
|
11%
|
49,416
|
22.5%
|
Jan-17
|
30,271
|
0.6%
|
54,691
|
32.7%
|
Dec-16
|
38,448
|
(0.3%)
|
69,798
|
19.7%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017