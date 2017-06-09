Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
Wistron, Inventec May notebook shipments up on month
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

ODMs Wistron and Inventec shipped 1.7 million and 1.5 million notebooks in May, increasing 21.4% and 15.4% on month, according to the companies.

Wistron and Inventec expect notebook shipments in June to grow about 10% on month.

Wistron shipped one million desktops, flat on month, 550,000 LCD monitors, flat, 250,000 LCD TVs, up 25%, and 150,000 servers, up 7.1% in May.

Wistron reported consolidated revenues of NT$64.204 billion (US$2.13 billion) for May, increasing 8.19% on month and 33.38% on year, and NT$291.955 billion for January-May, growing 28.46% on year.

Inventec reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.551 billion for May, slipping 0.34% on month but rising 1.08% on year, and NT$168.976 billion for January-May, growing 3.36% on year.

Wistron, Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Inventec

Wistron

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Apr-17

34,670

2.2%

59,343

33.5%

Mar-17

37,546

2.9%

64,301

21%

Feb-17

31,939

11%

49,416

22.5%

Jan-17

30,271

0.6%

54,691

32.7%

Dec-16

38,448

(0.3%)

69,798

19.7%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

