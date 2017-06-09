Wistron, Inventec May notebook shipments up on month

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

ODMs Wistron and Inventec shipped 1.7 million and 1.5 million notebooks in May, increasing 21.4% and 15.4% on month, according to the companies.

Wistron and Inventec expect notebook shipments in June to grow about 10% on month.

Wistron shipped one million desktops, flat on month, 550,000 LCD monitors, flat, 250,000 LCD TVs, up 25%, and 150,000 servers, up 7.1% in May.

Wistron reported consolidated revenues of NT$64.204 billion (US$2.13 billion) for May, increasing 8.19% on month and 33.38% on year, and NT$291.955 billion for January-May, growing 28.46% on year.

Inventec reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.551 billion for May, slipping 0.34% on month but rising 1.08% on year, and NT$168.976 billion for January-May, growing 3.36% on year.

Wistron, Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Inventec Wistron Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Apr-17 34,670 2.2% 59,343 33.5% Mar-17 37,546 2.9% 64,301 21% Feb-17 31,939 11% 49,416 22.5% Jan-17 30,271 0.6% 54,691 32.7% Dec-16 38,448 (0.3%) 69,798 19.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017