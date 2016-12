Inventec to expand AirPod production capacity, says paper

EDN, December 30; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Apple is seeing strong demand for its AirPods during the year-end holidays and its strong sales are expected to benefit the device's manufacturer Inventec, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report. Inventec declined to comment on its orders.

The report noted that Inventec has recently started expanding capacity at its Shanghai plants in order to satisfy increasing demand for the earphones and the plants are currently working overtime to deliver orders.