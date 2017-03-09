Inventec enjoys growth in February revenues

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Inventec has announced consolidated revenues of NT$31.94 billion (US$1.03 billion) for February, up 5.51% on month and 11% on year. The company shipped 1.5 million PC devices in the month, up from 1.15 million units a month ago.

Inventec expects its notebook shipments to grow further in March, allowing its first-quarter revenues to perform better than it originally expected.

In addition to the notebook business, the company's non-notebook businesses are also performing well, especially smart handheld devices that are handled by Inventec Appliances. Some market watchers noted that Inventec's orders from Apple for its AirPods have also been rising due to strong market demand and the product is reportedly in tight supply.

Inventec shipped around 60 million smart end devices in 2016 and is aiming to ship around 75 million units in 2017. The company also expects its PC shipments in the second quarter to enjoy growth from the first.