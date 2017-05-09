Wistron, Inventec ship 1.4 million, 1.3 million notebooks in April

Wistron shipped 1.4 million notebooks, decreasing 26.0% on month, while Inventec shipped 1.3 million units, slipping 18.8%, in April, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.
In April, Wistron also shipped one million desktops, dipping 16.0% on month, 550,000 LCD monitors, down 8.3%, 140,000 servers, down 33.0%, and 200,000 LCD TVs, remaining unchanged. The company reported consolidated revenues of NT$59.343 billion (US$1.96 billion) for April, falling 7.71% on month but growing 33.52% on year, and NT$227.751 billion for January-April, increasing 27.13% on year.
Inventec reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.670 billion for April, declining 7.66% on month but rising 2.16% on year, and NT$134.425 billion for January-April, growing 3.96% on year.
Wistron, Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Inventec
Wistron
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Mar-17
|
37,546
|
2.9%
|
64,301
|
21%
|
Feb-17
|
31,939
|
11%
|
49,416
|
22.5%
|
Jan-17
|
30,271
|
0.6%
|
54,691
|
32.7%
|
Dec-16
|
38,448
|
(0.3%)
|
69,798
|
19.7%
|
Nov-16
|
37,644
|
3.6%
|
74,128
|
25.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017