Wistron, Inventec ship 1.4 million, 1.3 million notebooks in April

EDN, May 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Wistron shipped 1.4 million notebooks, decreasing 26.0% on month, while Inventec shipped 1.3 million units, slipping 18.8%, in April, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

In April, Wistron also shipped one million desktops, dipping 16.0% on month, 550,000 LCD monitors, down 8.3%, 140,000 servers, down 33.0%, and 200,000 LCD TVs, remaining unchanged. The company reported consolidated revenues of NT$59.343 billion (US$1.96 billion) for April, falling 7.71% on month but growing 33.52% on year, and NT$227.751 billion for January-April, increasing 27.13% on year.

Inventec reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.670 billion for April, declining 7.66% on month but rising 2.16% on year, and NT$134.425 billion for January-April, growing 3.96% on year.

Wistron, Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Inventec Wistron Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Mar-17 37,546 2.9% 64,301 21% Feb-17 31,939 11% 49,416 22.5% Jan-17 30,271 0.6% 54,691 32.7% Dec-16 38,448 (0.3%) 69,798 19.7% Nov-16 37,644 3.6% 74,128 25.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017